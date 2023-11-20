Duluth in the northeast of Atlanta, Georgia, will in the future be the new Leuze location in the USA. “After careful consideration, we have decided to move our office to a new, more modern, and more spacious US location,” says Ibrahim Zuva, VP Operations and Technology Americas. This decision is consistent with Leuze’s long-term strategic growth targets. “The new location also provides a more favorable environment for cooperation with our customers, distributors, and partners,” emphasizes Zuva.

Everything under one roof

A further advantage: Sales, production, and development will in future all be under one roof. Leuze will relocate the Sales, Operations, and Development departments currently based in New Hudson, Michigan, by the end of 2023. “At the beginning of 2024, US production will also be moved to the new location. The formal opening of the new Leuze location is planned for March 2024,” says Zuva.

Extensive range of high-tech sensors

Leuze offers its customers in the USA an extensive range of high-tech products, which include a large number of different sensors for automation technology. For example, switching and measuring sensors, identification systems as well as solutions for data transmission and image processing, and everything needed for safety at work: safety components, safety services, and safety solutions. The new on-site training center provides the company’s employees, customers, and distributors with many possibilities for further training. “We greatly value the good relationship we have with our customers, distributors, and we are convinced that the relocation will further consolidate our cooperation,” says Aaron Henry, President Leuze USA. “Local production brings us closer to our customers and will allow us to supply them with products faster and more efficiently,” he emphasizes.

New address of the Leuze US location

2150 Northmont Parkway

Suite N

Duluth, GA 30096

Leuze

www.leuze.com/en-us