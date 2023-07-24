New line of TC-ER-rated tray cable for extreme heat and moisture conditions

Transtector, an Infinite Electronics brand, has released a new line of exposed-run, TC-ER-rated tray cable. It was designed to hold up under extreme heat and moisture and comes in bulk reels so installers can determine length requirements in the field.

The outdoor-capable power cable is offered in shielded and unshielded versions. The shielded power cord bulk cable has conductive material to protect signals from electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI). This includes potential disruption from nearby power lines, motors, electronic devices, and wireless signals, as well as cross-talk from nearby cables. It is also grounded to provide a path for induced currents to flow away harmlessly without affecting the internal signals.

Both versions of the new power cable satisfy multiple UL ratings and a VW-1 burn rating, have a wide temperature range, and are available in multiple wire gauges and conductor counts. They are designed for use with antenna and tower runs with high-power APs, telecom, factory automation, crypto rigs, field repair and DC Defender products. They can be used for DC power, building wiring, anything industrial with terminal-block power, and more.

For versatility, the new 600-volt tray cable is available in multiple combinations of gauges and conductor counts. They come in 10 AWG, 12 AWG and 14 AWG, and each gauge is offered with a choice between two conductors or three conductors.

The exposed-run tray cable meets three key Underwriters Laboratories specifications. UL 83 is a safety standard for thermoplastic-insulated wires. UL 1277 covers electrical power and control cables with two or more current-carrying conductors. UL 1581 is a reference standard for cable performance under high temperatures.

This new 600-volt power cable protects signals from water, UV rays and high heat. The cable’s thermoplastic heat and water-resistant nylon-coated (THWN) and thermoplastic high-heat-resistant (THHN) jacket is suitable for both wet and dry locations. The PVC-clad cable has also passed a VW-1 flame test and carries a “fire-resistant” designation. It holds up under operating temperatures of -40° F to +190° F (-40° C to +90° C).

“We offer our new exposed-run tray cable in bulk reels to allow installers to determine custom length requirements on the job site,” said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. “And with Transtector you can buy it from the vendor you are already getting your cable assemblies, surge protectors and power cords from.”

Transtector’s new exposed-run, TC-ER-rated tray cable products, shielded or unshielded, are in stock and available for same-day shipment.

Transtector

www.transtector.com