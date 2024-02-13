NORD exhibits rugged, reliable solutions at GEAPS Exchange

NORD’s modular product line includes industrial gear units with output torques up to 2,495,900 lb-in., electric motors with explosion protection, and an innovative, compact screw conveyor package.

NORD’s reliable drive solutions



The 2024 GEAPS Exchange will be open February 24 – 28 in Kansas City and is the best place to see the latest innovative grain industry solutions from NORD DRIVESYSTEMS. Flexible drive solutions are required throughout the grain sector to power the different systems as well as transport the products from one processing stage to the next. NORD’s highly configurable modular product system provides robust, low- maintenance drive solutions adaptable to a variety of applications including drag conveyors, belt conveyors, rotary valves, screw conveyors, bucket elevators, and more. Their efficient drive systems deliver a long service life and reliable, continuous operation to safeguard end-product quality.

Visit NORD at GEAPS Booth 2717 to learn more about these specialized solutions:

MAXXDRIVE industrial gear units

MAXXDRIVE industrial gear units deliver output torques up to 2,495,900 lb-in. and are a suitable heavy-duty solution for applications such as bucket elevators, agitators, mixers, mills, drums, or crushers. Available in right-angle and parallel designs, MAXXDRIVE units feature high-quality, low-friction bearings, and a robust one-piece housing to ensure significant load capacity, long service life, and quiet operation. Extensive input options, mounting designs, and cooling options are additionally configurable to meet application requirements.

In addition to standard MAXXDRIVE options, NORD also offers a grain endurance package specialized for the grain industry. This package is a combination of several protective measures that extend the operating life of the unit and ensure it will withstand the challenging grain environment. The five main components of the package include a drying agent filter, oil sampling point, quick-fit filter trolley connection, oil inspection glass, and an additional quick-fit filter trolley connection with an oil drain cock.

MAXXDRIVE XT industrial gear units

MAXXDRIVE XT industrial gear units are two-stage, right-angle gear units optimized to achieve maximum thermal capacity with their unique housing geometry. A strongly ribbed design in combination with an axial fan and air guide covers enhances airflow to prevent the unit from overheating at maximum power. The right-angle design also enables a symmetrical configuration for mirror image installations, significantly reducing spare parts costs and downtime.

UNICASE helical bevel gear units are a robust solution engineered with cast iron UNICASE housing, infinite life gearing, and high permissible radial force ideal for drag conveyors. These units are highly versatile and feature extensive configurable options to adapt to specific application requirements. Available options include foot, flange, or shaft mounting, solid, hollow, or keyless bore designs with additional shrink disc and GRIPMAXXTM options, and various bearings including heavy duty and spread bearing with flange mount.

Screw Conveyor Package

The Screw Conveyor Package from NORD is a compact, cost-effective solution for UNICASE parallel shaft gear units and UNICASE helical bevel gear units in screw conveyor applications. Unlike traditional drives, NORD’s design features a directly coupled gear motor or NEMA C-face input, eliminating the need for top motor mounts, pulleys, belts, and guards. Not only does this design minimize parts for easier system maintenance, but it also increases reliability, drive performance, and safety. The drive solution features standard CEMA flange mounting with multiple bolt patterns available, a 2- or 3-hole tapered CEMA drive shaft with a quick external removal feature, and an optimized QUADRILIPTM sealing system to protect the internal gearing from unwanted debris.

Electric motors

NORD’s line of synchronous and asynchronous motors are designed to perform efficiently and safely even in harsh conditions or where extremely heavy loads are moved. As many grain applications include finely ground raw materials, the atmosphere throughout plants can often be permeated with dust particles, requiring the drive solutions to be explosion-proof. NORD offers explosion-protected motors up to 30 hp for dust and gas environments in Class I, Division 2 (groups A, B, C, D) and Class II, Division 2 (groups F, G). A variety of motor options are additionally available including IP66 protection, backstops, encoders, temperature sensors, canopy drip covers, and more.

Learn more about these specialized grain industry drive solutions by visiting NORD at GEAPS Exchange Booth 2717 or www.nord.com.