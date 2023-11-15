Neugart extends Economy series gearboxes by smaller frame sizes

Neugart responds to the desire of many machine builders for more compact, lighter servo drives with two corresponding gearboxes: The newly developed PLQE040 and PLFE055 extend the proven Economy series PLQE and PLFE by two smaller frame sizes and round out the corresponding portfolio downwards.

In packaging and many other machines, countless small handling units are at work. Until now these have often been driven pneumatically or, for example, by a cam disk. Increasingly, however, electronically controlled drives are being used as well. In addition to appropriately compact servo drives, the right gearboxes are required for this. Neugart supports the trend with the new models PLQE040 and PLFE055. The two new gearboxes are based on the millions of Economy series units utilizing spur gearing technology from Neugart.

PLQE040

The PLQE040 with frame size 040 complements the successful Economy planetary gearbox series PLQE, for which a total of four frame sizes between 040 and 120 are now available. With a centering collar diameter on the output side of just 35 mm, the newcomer presents itself as a true “mini powerhouse” in the Economy family. Depending on the gear ratio, it can transmit nominal torques of up to 20 Nm.

The total length of the gearbox, including the adapter, is just over 9 cm, depending on the selected motor adapter. As on all PLQE gearboxes, the square output flange of the PLQE040 allows uncomplicated mounting on the system without intermediate adapters. Despite its small size, the new PLQE gearbox has high-performance deep groove ball bearings on the output shaft, so that considerable radial forces of up to 390 newtons can still be absorbed here. It is offered with 24 different gear ratios from i=3 to i=512 and is available with either a smooth output shaft or a keyed shaft.

PLFE055

With the new PLFE055, the PLFE Economy gearbox series with a flanged output now offers four frame sizes, starting at 055. This newcomer is available in 1- and 2-stage versions and with gear ratios from i=3 to i=100. The centering collar diameter here is 5.5 cm and, depending on the gear ratio, can transmit torques of up to 32 Nm.

The support spacing of the deep groove ball bearings on the output side largely corresponds to the larger model PLFE064, so that the PLFE055 can support almost the same radial forces and breakdown torque despite its more compact dimensions. Its flange interface makes it particularly easy to install.

Neugart solutions in small frame sizes

The two new Economy gearboxes PLQE040 and PLFE055 extend the Neugart range of compact gearboxes to the small frame sizes 040 and 055 so that four coaxial series (PLE, PLPE, PLQE, PLFE) and two rright-angle series (WPLE, WPLPE) are now available. As is customary at Neugart, they are all available at short notice and from a batch size of 1. Moreover, the newly developed gearboxes are already integrated into the Neugart software tools Neugart Calculation Program (NCP), and Tec Data Finder (TDF).

Neugart

www.neugart.com