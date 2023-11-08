Oil Shear Load Brakes Absorb Extreme Torque

Force Control load brakes feature oil shear technology that allows them to absorb extreme torque at speeds as low as 0 rpm, so that the dynamometer can accurately capture data at these very low speeds. Oil Shear Technology can provide instant load spikes and static lock-up of up to 3-times the continuous load rating, making it ideal for shock load testing. High cycle counts (up to 300 torque changes per minute) with quick controllable response allow for tests with a hammering effect on the tested subject.

With extremely quiet operation (less than 65 dB), Force Control brakes are ideal for gearbox, transmission, or final drive noise testing. Oil Shear technology eliminates wear that is common with dry braking and allows for service-free endurance testing. High-torque, low speed testing is commonly used for testing life cycles, shock loading, overall machine life/performance, and more for snowmobiles, forklifts, 2-wheel/4-wheel/6-wheel drive tractors or tracked vehicles, commercial truck axles, helicopter transmissions, gun turrets, winches, hoists, hydraulic motors and more.

In addition to providing brakes, the company can furnish a complete test stand including frame fabrication, controls, data acquisition, and support.

Force Control

www.forcecontrol.com/products/dynamometers/