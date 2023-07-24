The pizza box problem — and why it might kill Teflon

By Mark Jones

It looks innocuous in my hand, yet there are growing calls to ban it. The Manhattan Project created the technology, but, in my hand, it doesn’t feel like a weapon. It feels natural, despite the very unnatural materials it contains. I’m not at all cautious as I open it. Reaching in, I grab a slice. I do love pizza.

Pizza isn’t the problem, it’s the box, specifically the fluorocarbons used to make the box resistant to both grease and steam. Per- or polyfluorinated alkyl substances, PFAS, make an exceptional pizza delivery device. I can’t tell whether the box in my hand is PFAS-laden or not.

Tasked with handling uranium hexafluoride gas, the Manhattan Project scientists rapidly developed fluorocarbon polymers, fluids, and waxes. After the war, chemists at 3M and DuPont went wild making all sorts of new compounds. Applications exploded.

Functionalized fluorocarbons, when added to pulp even at only around 1%, make the cardboard repel both oil and water. Use in paper, certainly a decade ago, was the largest use of PFAS. Paper intended to be thrown away after a single use was, and may remain, where most PFAS get used. Its presence in biosolids and compost points to paper being a major source of widespread, low-level contamination. PFAS used to be a concern only in places where high levels were found. Concern is now everywhere. PFAS are found at low levels in more and more places, just as levels of concern have dropped from parts-per-million to parts-per-quadrillion. This is leading to suggestions that all PFAS should be banned.

Fluorocarbon polymers are themselves PFAS. The C8 materials, referred to as PFOS and PFOA, were used as processing aids in making fluorocarbon polymers. Contamination near manufacturing sites created some of the highest environmental levels and are where health impacts were first realized.

Teflon (polytetrafluoroethylene or PTFE) would be gone with a PFAS ban. So would Kynar (polyvinylidene fluoride), Viton (vinylidene fluoride and hexafluoropropylene copolymer), FEP (copolymer of hexafluoropropylene and tetrafluoroethylene), and Tefzel (copolymer of ethylene and tetrafluoroethylene). Gore-Tex (expanded PTFE), Neoflon (polychlorotrifluoroethylene and formerly sold as Kel-F), and Nafion (polyperfluorosulfonic acid). Also, I am writing this on a laptop with a lithium-ion battery containing polyvinylidene fluoride as an electrode binder. Bye-bye to all if PFAS are banned.

Manufacturers of polymers are pushing back. Polymers, they argue, are too big to cause health issues and don’t decompose to make smaller, ingestible PFAS species. The hazards presented by polymers are small and the benefits are more than worth the risk. Historic manufacturing carelessly released PFAS, but that’s not done anymore, manufacturers say. Emissions are controlled. Time will tell whether these arguments are persuasive and whether we’ll still have these materials to use in the future.

The pizza is gone. I’m now stuck deciding what to do with the box, unsure whether it contains PFAS. If PFAS are there, it is my hand that now determines their fate. Recycle bin or trash bin are the options available. I tear the box in half. Half into the recycling, half into the trash. Faced with uncertainty and two bad options, I choose a bit of both.