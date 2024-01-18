Powerful compact, low-cost electromagnets

A powerful series of compact, low-cost electromagnets has been released by Magnetic Sensor Systems (MSS). Their E-22-150 Series of Tubular Electromagnets 1.5 in. in diameter x 2.15 in. feature 19 different windings to select from based on the duty cycle and holding force requirements of the application. E-22-150 Electromagnets are immediately available off-the-shelf in sample quantities and OEM quantities for Just-In-Time deliveries.

Depending on the application, duty cycle, and required force, the electromagnets in this series can supply 54 to 83 lbs. of holding force for duty cycles ranging from 100% (continuously on) to 10%. This series of electromagnets is ideal for use for Door controls (hold open, hold close), relays, lifting gantries, material handling, magnetic locks and switches, security systems, failsafe brakes, magnetic separation, research equipment, valves, and office equipment.

All MSS electromagnets use materials that quickly lose residual magnetism when the current is removed. The E-05-125 Series has a 10-32 UNC-2B threaded mounting hole on the backside for easy integration into new and existing applications.