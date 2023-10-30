Precision and commercial metal universal joints

AVAILABLE IN:

Materials: Stainless, Steel, Steel, Zinc

Bore Size: 0.0938-in. (2.5mm) – 0.6250-in. (20mm)

Outer Diameter: 3/16-in. (4.76mm) – 1-in. (32mm)

Length: 1-in. (25.4mm) – 7.30-in. (185mm)

Single and double-joint stainless steel and alloy steel universal joints are offered with a variety of bore sizes. Miniature universal joints feature zero backlash, sealed-in lubrication, and low inertia. Inverted design universal joints are small in size and lightweight for a given torque capacity. These joints may be made into telescoping units by mating them with telescoping miniature ball splines.

SDP/SI

www.sdp-si.com/products/Couplings