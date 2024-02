AVAILABLE IN:

Voltage: 24 V dc

Torque Range: .06 – 115 lbf in.

Length: 2.10 – 5.53-in.

Magnetic Particle Brakes are ideal for tension control applications and high cycle applications such as labeling machines for the food and drug industry. Their operating torque range is broad and can be very accurately controlled. Standard catalog units have a voltage of 24V DC, other voltages are available on special order.

