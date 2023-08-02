Why invest in employee training?

Competition for talent is growing. According to the 2021 PTDA Member Needs Assessment Survey, employee training ranked among the top five areas distributor members (a.k.a. your competition) plan to invest in the next five years. Offering an employee development program leads to:

Better employee performance.

Higher employee engagement.

Improves your bottom line.

Lower staff turnover.

Now available, PTDA’s Learning Hub is an online learning management system in which members will be able to access various online training courses.

The PTDA Learning Hub features:

Access to 17 micro-learns based on the 6th edition of the Power Transmission Workbook

Access to pdf chapters of the Power Transmission Handbook®, with select chapters enhanced with moving gifs that will bring images and diagrams to life

Ability for users to print certificate of completion

New training content and resources added annually

PTDA

www.ptda.org/learninghub