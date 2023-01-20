PTDA welcomes new member

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA), the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel, welcomes a new distributor member.

Nelson Electric Motors (Opelika, Ala.)

Founded in 1968 in Alexander City, Ala., Nelson Electric Motor Service provides expert Electro-Mechanical Repair services to the Central Alabama region. In 2002 and 2013 it expanded operations to Opelika, Ala., and Sylacauga, Ala., respectively. The company specializes in Electro-Mechanical Repair, Preventative Maintenance, and Predictive Maintenance of electric motors, generators, gearsets, and pumps through its in-shop and field service. Nelson also offers full machining and millwork and new equipment sales. In 2022, Nelson Electric made a commitment to grow sales of bearing and power transmission items to its traditional customer base. “We believe in the value of personal relationships with both customers and industry leaders and joined PTDA to build those powerful relationships,” said John Langford, corporate buyer/bearing & power transmission sales.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is an association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $19 billion in sales and span more than 2,500 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.