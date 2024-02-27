PTDA welcomes three new members

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA), the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel, welcomes three new members.

Distributor

Pacific International Bearing, Inc. has been a leading supplier of bearings and related products to OEMs in the aerospace, miniature, commercial, military, and industrial sectors for more than 30 years. The company also offers bearing cleaning and relubrication in its designated Class 10,000 clean room.

Manufacturer

Reliable Bronze & Manufacturing, Inc., founded in 1968, manufactures its proprietary R-Lube and R-Con cast bronze bearings, bushings, bearings, wear plates, customized powder metal bushings, and made-to-order products. Additionally, the company builds custom graphite parts, grooving, and other product alterations.

Associate

Blue Meteor Inc. leverages artificial intelligence and Cloud technologies to provide easy-to-use B2B and B2C product data management solutions. Its proprietary products—DataBridge, AmazePXM, and DataXchange—seamlessly integrate with any enterprise Product Information Management (PIM) or Master Data Management (MDM) solution.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $19 billion in sales and span more than 2,500 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.

PTDA

ptda.org