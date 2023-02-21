RBTX robotics marketplace now available in 18 countries

igus, a manufacturer of motion plastics, is expanding its broad range of low-cost automation solutions, reflecting the company’s determination to lower the barriers to entering the automation age.

The robotics marketplace helps interested parties find the right automation solution for their individual application as easily, quickly, and cost-effectively as possible. RBTX.com has been part of this effort since 2019. Previously, RBTX was available in eight countries. Now igus is expanding the range and launching the robotics marketplace in ten additional countries – with three more soon to follow.

To ensure competitiveness, more and more companies are automating their processes. However, investment costs are typically high, and the lack of expertise often represents an obstacle – especially for small and medium-sized companies. This is where RBTX, powered by igus, comes into play. The offer includes an online marketplace for cost-effective robotic components and complete solutions, the RBTXpert remote integration service, and customer testing areas at various locations across the globe, where planned customer applications can be tested live before purchase.

“Our RBTX online marketplace grew significantly in the last year,” said Alexander Mühlens, head of the Automation Technology and Robotics Business Unit at igus. “We started in Germany in 2019. Since our offer was well-received and demand is constantly growing, we expanded RBTX to Austria, France, Great Britain, the U.S., Canada, India, and Singapore in the last few years. We are still continuously working on becoming active in other countries to make low cost automation more accessible worldwide. That’s why, starting immediately, we are offering RBTX in ten more countries: Poland, Switzerland, Denmark, Italy, Japan, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand. Three more will follow soon: Spain, Brazil, and Turkey.”

Rapid robot integration with remote services is booming

At RBTX.com, interested parties have access to more than 300 individual robotics components from 78 manufacturers and more than 150 complete solutions from real-world applications – including guaranteed hardware and software compatibility.

Additionally, the online marketplace offers a place for humans and robots to meet. In the Customer Testing Area, customers can work with an RBTXpert in the remote integrator service to test the feasibility of their planned application. The RBTXpert engages in a video call from this environment with those interested in automation and provides individual advice.

“In Germany alone, we implement up to 30 projects per week. We also have customer testing areas on-site in many other countries so that the RBTXpert can offer support in various languages and time zones,” said Alexander Mühlens. “This gives even more interested parties across the globe direct access to a wide range of cost-effective robotics.”