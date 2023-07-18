Renishaw brings the industry’s most advanced manufacturing solutions to HTEC 2023

To ensure the next generation of engineers, machinists, and technicians is equipped with the best industry training and technology, global engineering company, Renishaw, is sponsoring the Haas Technical Education Community (HTEC) conference July 24-27, 2022 in Fort Smith, AR, USA. The four-day conference brings technical teachers and trainers together to share expertise on the best practices for teaching CNC machining, automation, metrology, and more.

As one of the event’s Gold sponsors, Renishaw will provide a range of learning opportunities for attendees, including a 90-minute opening session that covers topics such as calibration, probing, and prevention of inaccuracies. That is followed by live demonstrations of Renishaw machine tool probing and calibration systems, and an opportunity to get hands-on with the Equator gauging system to measure NIMS (National Institute of Metalworking Skills) master parts.

NIMS is a nationally recognized machining credential in the USA and is used by many HTEC members. Any individual that is NIMS qualified would have passed a series of tests to demonstrate that their skills meet the industry-established standards. Many trade and technical schools in the USA have aligned their training certification with NIMS to standardize and uphold student skill levels.

“At Renishaw, we understand the importance of providing students with the right training for their desired career from the outset,” explained Scotty Nicholson, Technical Training Manager for Renishaw Inc. “When a student is NIMS qualified, it means that they have followed best working practices and are capable of machining many features on a part that is 100 percent conformance and in-tolerance. This is great for the industry as it brings students to industry standard and reflects the realities of machining beyond school and university.”

Renishaw supports students pursuing engineering and manufacturing careers with a dedicated education outreach program and partnerships with educational institutions and STEM training providers that inspire the next generation of engineers.

“Technology is advancing all the time, so starting out in technical roles can be challenging and it is vital that people pursuing careers in the industry are properly prepared for the equipment they will encounter. Increasing the quality of teaching will benefit the whole sector, so conferences like HTEC ensure we are producing the next generation of skilled and innovative engineers and minimizing the knowledge gaps between the classroom and shopfloor,” added Nicholson.

For further information on the NIMS Equator package, visit www.renishaw.com/NIMS. And, for further information on HTEC2022, visit www.haascnc.com/htec

