Rockwell Automation at ProMat 2023 in March

Rockwell Automation has announced its plans to exhibit at ProMat 2023, taking place March 20-23 in Chicago. ProMat 2023 brings together thousands of the world’s leading manufacturing and supply chain solution providers under one roof to demonstrate the future of supply chain and the tools needed to enhance operations and drive business forward.

Those who visit Rockwell’s booth (#S-1021) at the show can experience advanced technology in real-time through emulation and demonstrations that address real-world challenges and attainable solutions. Specifically, visitors can expect to see:

Emulate3D Station: Discover how Emulate3D, Rockwell’s digital design software, can increase speed to market and simulate configuration changes to improve production with less risk. In addition, Arena™ Simulation Software and FactoryTalk® Logix Echo capabilities will also be on display.

Digital Transformation Solutions: See how harnessing the digital thread’s seamless data flow reduces unplanned downtime and maintenance costs, lowers ramp-up defects, and improves right-first-time quality. Kalypso, Rockwell’s comprehensive consulting and delivery service firm with deep domain expertise across industries can help customers navigate their digital transformation, strategy, and design journey.

Connected Services: As industrial organizations seek to ensure the right cyber and network security features are in place for high security, high efficiency, and lower risk of downtime from cyberattacks, attendees can explore Rockwell’s Cybersecurity, Network Service Infrastructure, and Safety Solutions aimed at protecting high-stakes operations and achieving higher overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).

Warehouse Interactive: Explore the latest solutions in the warehouse and logistics industry such as independent cart technology, digital facility design, unified robotic control, and more brought to life in this interactive experience.

Armor PowerFlex Drives: The next generation of integrated motor control will be showcased at PROMAT. This scalable solution offers built-in safety and durability for the most demanding applications.

Plex Demandcaster: Rockwell’s Plex Demandcaster solution will debut at PROMAT and will unite supply chain leaders, operations, sales, and marketing teams in a single source solution that allows businesses to scale with ease while improving customer satisfaction with increased on-time deliveries without the added cost of overstock or expedited shipments.

“Rockwell is committed to providing solutions for the warehouse and fulfillment industry, and we are excited to be exhibiting at this year’s ProMat show,” said Evan Kaiser, director, Warehouse & Logistics, Rockwell Automation. “Supply chain operations are experiencing rapid change, and we look forward to meeting customers where they are in their journeys to optimize productivity, empower their workforce, manage risk, and accelerate transformation.”

Visit Rockwell’s booth at ProMat to connect with automation innovators to learn about the latest advanced technology for a more flexible, scalable, data-driven future. For more information about Rockwell at ProMat 2023, click here.

