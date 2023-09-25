Rockwell Automation partners with Everactive

Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has announced its partnership with Santa Clara, California-based Everactive, a leader in wireless and batteryless condition-monitoring solutions for industrial customers.

Everactive’s solutions will complement Rockwell Automation’s Dynamix product line, which will be ideal for Rockwell customers seeking actionable insights from their rotating equipment assets, without the concern of interruption from having to replace batteries in the process. The integrated system will provide data to Rockwell’s FactoryTalk® MaintenanceSuite for asset monitoring, condition-based monitoring, and predictive maintenance programs, enabling maintenance teams to reduce asset-related downtime, decrease production cost, and lower labor costs.

“We’re excited about this partnership with Everactive. The data produced by Everactive’s condition-monitoring sensors can be used by our FactoryTalk analytics, monitoring, and maintenance platforms, to increase uptime, quality, and customer profitability,” said Brian Merdes, vice president & general manager, sensing, safety, and industrial control, Rockwell Automation. “Additionally, Everactive’s energy harvesting technology allows sensors to run continuously with zero battery maintenance, which ultimately decreases our customers’ carbon footprint.”

The combined solution will disrupt the condition-monitoring applications market since the inconvenience of replacing batteries has been a challenge in our process to adopt wireless sensors. Solutions developed by Rockwell and Everactive will provide sustainable options for wireless condition monitoring users looking for productivity in their operations.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Rockwell Automation, addressing the difficult problem of monitoring balance-of-plant assets,” says Bob Nunn, CEO, Everactive.”Solutions developed by Rockwell and Everactive will provide sustainable options for wireless condition monitoring users looking for productivity in their operations. Together, we can generate more insights from more places within an operation, bringing unparalleled efficiency and sustainability to enterprises globally.”

