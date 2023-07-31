R+W sensor technology- experience the future today

Acquire highly accurate performance data from directly within the drive line.

Smart and secure into the future. This is now possible with the intelligent coupling from R+W Antriebselemente – our innovative answer to the modern requirements of digitalization, automation, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

The sensor technology can be integrated into existing applications. Use in confined spaces or in mobile applications is also possible without any problems. The sensor retrofit is smart and simple.

Properties of the R+W App

With the R+W App, the measurement data can be displayed and recorded

Clear display of all measured values with average and extreme values

Chart view with time-dependent X-Y graphs

Up to four connected couplings at one time

Recording function for all values with CSV export

Information and settings for the Intelligent Coupling and R+W Gateway

