The SAFER Workplace initiative promotes workplace safety to reduce the potential of near misses, accidents, and injuries.

The SAFER acronym is based on the 5 fundamental steps used to conduct a risk assessment and stands for STOP, ASSESS, FORMULATE, EXECUTE, and REVIEW. These steps are fundamental to properly addressing any concerns such as unsafe operations of machinery so that a safe and efficient solution can be created and implemented.

Download the Article

Sponsored content by Schmersal