SI Group appoints Frank Yang as VP and managing director, Asia Pacific 

SI Group, a global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates, announced it has appointed Frank Yang as vice president and managing director, Asia Pacific, effective January 1, 2024.

As the VP and Managing Director, of Asia Pacific, Frank will lead SI Group’s Asia Pacific management team to optimize the business and deliver results in the region. With more than 20 years of experience, Frank brings extensive knowledge from leading global chemical organizations. He has a proven track record of leading businesses through transformations. Most recently, Frank was the Vice President of Strategy at INEOS Aromatics. Before INEOS Aromatics, Frank held leadership roles on several continents at BP Global Petrochemicals, BP, and PetroChina.

“While the Asia Pacific chemical market is currently dynamic, the region continues to be important for SI Group — we’re confident that Frank’s history of successfully growing and transforming businesses will be a tremendous addition to our organization,” said Joey Gullion, chief commercial officer at SI Group. “With Frank as VP and managing director, Asia Pacific, we look forward to delivering more value to our customers and shareholders in the region now and in the future.”

“SI Group has a strong brand and market presence in the region with opportunity for growth and an ambitious vision statement, making it an exciting organization to join,” said Frank Yang. “I’m eager to advance the business while building on the company’s already strong safety and reliability foundation.”

Frank has a master’s degree in business management from the University of Chicago and a degree in chemical engineering from East China University of Science and Technology.

