Slim, fanless edge computer brings healthcare data to the source

Edge computing technology is transforming healthcare by bringing real-time information and insights closer to medical teams. As such, hospitals are becoming smarter faster with low-latency computing and optimized workflows.

Taiwan-based Advantech recently introduced the USM-100H, a medical-grade, slim mini-computer tailored for clinical applications in the healthcare industry. The new device measures 230.6 x 169.5 x 43 mm — making it suitable for tight spaces — and provides easy integration and mobility for medical equipment manufacturers in healthcare environments.

Advantech’s USM-100H is specifically designed for healthcare applications. Image courtesy of Advantech.

It’s powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1265UE/i5-1245UE processors and incorporates DDR5 4800, NVME SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. Its fanless design ensures noise-free operation, while the top side of the system features VESA 75 x 75 mm and 100 x 100 mm mounting options. Additionally, the USM-100H is certified to meet medical safety standards (IEC/EN 60601-1 3.2th, IEC/EN 60601-1-2 4.1th), offering a cost-effective computing solution for a wide range of hospital applications, and can be deployed as an intelligent operating room solution. It supports Windows 10 and Linux OS, providing an open-source environment that facilitates software development.

The adaptable Mylar surface simplifies customization, allowing for specific logos and colors to promote brand awareness. This ease of customization and expandability empowers system developers to swiftly create unique solutions based on the USM-100H, ultimately reducing time-to-market.

