Smart M12 capacitive proximity sensors with IO-Link communications

Carlo Gavazzi is excited to introduce three new series of M12 Capacitive Sensors with IO-Link Communications. Based on our 4th generation TRIPLESHIELD sensors, these CA12 Series Sensors represent the ideal solution for industrial automation equipment in applications where sensing performance must be continuously and accurately monitored and logged. Semiconductor and printing applications benefit from this kind of data for accurate detection of different-sized objects, shapes, and dielectric values.

These sensors have been designed to flexibly adapt to industrial applications. A housing option is available for every application – PBT for less challenging environments, AISI316L stainless steel for strength, and PEEK offering a smooth surface to reduce the accumulation of dust or liquids. In addition to the full range of technical features provided by our capacitive sensor families, the IO-Link communication allows additional advanced data, such as: QoR (Quality of Run), QoT (Quality of Teach), temperature and dust alarms, and diagnostic parameters. With this information, predictive maintenance can be scheduled before sensors fail which increases uptime. Finally, the M12 Capacitive Sensors with IO-Link Communications are fully programmable and customizable via IO-Link.

Main technical features include Main technical features: M12 housing in PBT, AISI316L Stainless Steel, or PEEK; Easily configurable functions via IO-Link v1.1; Predictive maintenance included for diagnostic purposes; Temperature & dust alarm outputs both with adj. setpoints; Selectable sensing distance and hysteresis; Sensing mode: single point, two points, and window modes; Logic functions: AND, OR XOR, and ‘Gated SR/FF’; Timer functions: ON, OFF, and One Shot; Configurable output/input: NPN, PNP, Push-Pull, and external input; Logging functions: temperatures, operational hours, power cycles, configuration changes; Two separate switching signal channels (SSC);

The M12 Capacitive Sensors with IO-Link Communications are the best choice for applications requiring accurate detection and data monitoring. Besides the M12 style sensors being used in the Semiconductor and Printing industries, capacitive sensors can also be used in the Plastics, Packaging, Conveying, Agriculture, Wood, and Food & Beverage industries. They are available from Carlo Gavazzi’s network of sales offices and distributors in the Americas.