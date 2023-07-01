Space-Worthy Motors to Meet Any Mission

Reliable motion helps ensure the safety and success of your mission

The shock and vibration of launch. The extremes of vacuum, temperature and radiation. Missions that last for many years. Crews that depend on absolute system reliability. Learn how to meet all these challenges with motors specially designed for the rigors of space.

Think, for example, of the Perseverance Rover now exploring the surface of Mars. The Space Launch System is more powerful than any rocket ever created and designed to carry crewed flights into deep space for the first time. The Artemis project will return people to the moon with the goal of establishing a permanent presence for scientific discovery, development of commercial opportunities, and as preparation for human exploration of Mars and beyond.

These are just a few of the projects in progress or in actual operation today. The opportunities are exciting but taking advantage of them requires solving significant challenges to keep people safe and ensure mission success.

Sponsored content by Kollmorgen