Spacecraft manufacturers use the force

By Keith Skidmore, Director of Custom Solutions, Sales, Interface

When aerospace companies invest billions of dollars to build a spacecraft, they need assurance that their investments are protected. One of the key ways to do this is by force measurement, which provides test and real-time data on the feasibility and safety of lifting major aerospace equipment.

Force sensors allow operators and onsite engineers to ensure equipment is rated for lifting the size and weight of various spacecraft components. They are also used for monitoring during operation to identify risk factors before they lead to safety issues. During assembly, force sensors can help align two parts by providing position data on the lifted part. In many disassembly processes, force sensors can ensure that parts can be lifted from one another without any unnecessary friction or strain.

Several types of force sensors serve various lifting and rigging needs:

Load pins — A load pins is a type of load cell that can replace bolts, clevis, sheave, equalizer pins, and other load-bearing components to measure tensile and compression forces. Load pins are internally gauged with a bored center containing strain gauges, allowing them to convert force into an electrical signal for accurate data collection. Most applications for load pins include overhead equipment, such as cranes and lifts.

Load shackles — A load shackle is a U-shaped, load-bearing connecting device with a removable pin. Load shackles can be used in several rigging and load securement applications to provide sensor technologies when connecting lifting slings, chains, or ropes to an object or each other. A load shackle is essentially a load monitoring pin installed into the shackle body, allowing engineers to replace existing rigging hardware with a load cell for force measurement and weighing data.

Tension links — A tension link load cell is commonly used in lifting and weighing applications and generally has capacities from 5 to 500 metric tons. Tension links provide a similar benefit to load shackles but have more customization options for dimensions, ratings, and capacities.

Modern force sensors are wireless, removing cumbersome and often hazardous wires running from equipment to a data logging point. There is also a wide variety of signal types for compatibility with most modern systems.

Overall, force sensors are essential in ensuring that parts are secure and that workers are safe from the threat of falling objects.

Interface

interfaceforce.com