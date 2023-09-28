Spotlight on Engineering Diversity & Inclusion – Alexandra Olson

Alexandra Olson, Electronic Design Engineer, WAGO Corporation

Computer Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Alexandra Olson was hired at WAGO as an Electronic Design Engineer in July 2023 after earning her degree in

Computer Engineering from the University of Wisconsin Madison. She works with WAGO’s Custom Design and Engineering Team helping developing specific products for customers and their needs.

Talk about the culture at your company. What makes it inclusive or supportive of women in engineering and automation?

WAGO is a very friendly and inviting place to work. If I have any questions about processes or something I need help with there is always someone who would be willing to help or answer those questions. I don’t know that I’ve been working here long enough to say that there is any one thing WAGO does, I would say it’s more the attitudes of the people who work here.

Describe a recent company project (in which you were involved) that went particularly well. How did you and your team go about ensuring success?

Recently I have been working on a prototype project that will be shown in an upcoming trade show, the problem was the limited time we had to get the prototypes designed and built in time for the show. I think it went so well because the people here helped when asked and were willing to lend a hand when needed.

What first drew you to engineering and this industry?

I knew I was going to be an engineer when I was 10 years old and asking my parents if I could take apart the old electronics in the attic so I could learn how they worked. I have always wanted to know how things work and that is what brought me to engineering.

Describe your biggest career challenge. How did you solve it — or what was the outcome or lesson learned?

I am just starting my career so I can’t say that I’ve had any major challenges, or at least I haven’t encountered anything that couldn’t be overcome by simply taking a moment to think through the problem.

What career advice would you give to your younger self?

Right now, I am very happy with the way my career has turned out, at this point I would tell my younger self to not be so nervous.