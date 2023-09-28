Spotlight on Engineering Diversity & Inclusion – Alina Kim

Alina Kim, Manufacturing Engineer, Bishop-Wisecarver

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, University of California San Diego

Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Santa Clara University

I graduated from UC San Diego with a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering and also went on to pursue my Master’s at Santa Clara University. I started off as a Test Engineer at a defense company and am now working as a Manufacturing Engineer at Bishop-Wisecarver, a company that produces linear motion solutions.

What makes your company’s culture inclusive or supportive of diversity in engineering and automation?

Bishop-Wisecarver (BWC) is a huge advocate for diversity, particularly supporting women in manufacturing and tech and reaching out to the younger generation. BWC recognizes the importance of diversity within the internal team and that it matters who we work with externally. Besides supplier diversity, BWC also supports STEM-based programs that celebrate a diverse set of students and organizations, like MakerGirl and Girl Garage, and sponsors diverse local high school FIRST teams and Engineering Summer Camps in our community.

Describe a recent company project (in which you were involved) that went particularly well. How did you and your team go about ensuring success?

Our team has had a goal of upgrading a substantial part of our production line to achieve improvements in various operations, including not only the work center(s) of focus, but downstream processes as well. This involves understanding the details of the equipment in addition to striving for improvements in function and minimizing operator handling time. Our team has done an excellent job in taking what exists, working with external subject matter experts, learning, and adding new technology, and overall reducing obstacles experienced by our colleagues who operate the equipment.

What first drew you to engineering and the automation industry?

I have always enjoyed and been interested in math, science, problem-solving, hands-on work, and experimentation, so I knew since my youth that I would choose a career in this field. As a student and young engineer, my knowledge of industries and careers available to engineers was a bit limited, but I recognized that it could be very fulfilling and wanted to take on the challenge of engineering.

What has been your biggest career challenge?

In my career, I experienced a lot of self-doubt in my abilities and wondered if I could survive and thrive in a male-dominated environment. But by forging ahead through my struggles, I have gained confidence in my capabilities, appreciate my role in my immediate group or company’s success, and experience firsthand the value of representation. Through overcoming obstacles and learning from previous accomplishments, I can confidently say that my work and efforts matter, and am motivated more than ever to take on bigger challenges.

What career advice would you give to your younger self?

Don’t be afraid to fail or ask questions. Strive for progress, not perfection. Continue to learn from mistakes and use that growth in future applications and circumstances. Becoming integrated is imperative to broadening your horizons and advantageous to building relationships. Lastly, be curious and explore what is out there, whether it be industry types, new technologies, resources, etc.