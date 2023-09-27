Spotlight on Engineering Diversity & Inclusion – Linda A. Freeman

Linda A. Freeman, Industry Manager, Rockwell Automation

Bachelor of Engineering, Electrical Georgia Institute of Technology

Linda Freeman is an Industry Manager at Rockwell Automation in the global sales and marketing organization currently focused on digital transformation, robotics/automation, safety, and cybersecurity for the amusement, airport, and warehouse/logistics industries. Over her 27+ year career, Linda has worked in multiple manufacturing industries and other sectors, such as onboard marine applications and NASA space launch programs. Linda has found a career in technical sales to be the perfect blend of helping people solve problems and tackling technical challenges. She recognized the unique challenges of safety and cyber-security applications and became certified by TÜV Rheinland as a Functional Safety Engineer and a Cybersecurity Specialist. She is also passionate about creating the next generation of technologists, so she mentors young professionals and volunteers with organizations like FIRST Robotics. Recognized for her devotion to STEM career mentoring and advocacy, she was selected as a Fellow at Society of Women Engineers.

What makes your company’s culture inclusive?

A commitment to integrity, diversity, and inclusion is the first tenant of our strategic framework. Rockwell Automation identified the unique needs of different employee communities and created Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to provide specific support for those communities. We have ERGs for women in the field, women in business units, parents and caretakers, young professionals, and many others. I participate in multiple ERGs and find knowledge and support that positively impact my experience as an employee. Whether I seek coaching to map career goals, support for a challenge, networking with female engineers, or advice about work-life integration, I have many people and places to go for support.

How did you and your team ensure a recent project’s success?

My division went through a transformational reorganization that changed all lines of management and areas of responsibility. I was an instrumental team member in creating the new organization and onboarding the new team. My partner in the reorganization is also a female engineer, and we married our technical mindset of solving problems with compassion to create a transition plan to surface employee concerns, address issues, and ensure constant communication. Organizational change can be emotionally difficult for employees, and I am very proud of our new team’s success and the sense of belonging she and I created.

What first drew you to engineering and this industry?

During college, I worked an internship with Procter and Gamble. I found it thrilling to watch raw materials be delivered, and hours later, a product was created that I use in my home every day. The automated machinery was magical, and the technicians and engineers who worked on the equipment were magicians. I instantly became hooked and wanted to work in industrial automation. I chose a career with Rockwell Automation because we enable so many different industries with automation — every day at work is like an episode of “How It’s Made”! Seeing how our technologies expand human possibilities provides me with a high level of job satisfaction. I love being part of the solution that creates and moves goods to consumers faster, ensures your baggage makes your flight, and provides safe memories for families on vacation at theme parks.

What was your biggest career challenge?

I suffer from a desire to be perfect. Starting my career in the 1990s, when female engineers were a minority, I felt I had to prove myself. I also felt that before I could take a role change, I needed to have all the skills of the job description — a common mindset of females. A mentor pointed out my flawed thinking. Done is better than perfect, and a male would apply for a role where he did not have any of the skills. Those two mindshifts empowered me to remove the personal stress of trying to be perfect and to take on stretch roles.