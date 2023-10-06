Spotlight on Engineering Diversity & Inclusion – NW MN Chapter of Women in Electronics

NW MN Chapter of Women in Electronics, DigiKey

In 2018, under the stewardship of executive vice president of operations, Linda Johnson, DigiKey started a NW MN chapter of Women in Electronics (WE), a community of women in the electronics industry committed to working collaboratively with their male counterparts to advance opportunities for women in the electronics and related industries. Since then, membership and participation has continued to grow within DigiKey bringing increased networking and learning opportunities with it.

Women in leadership positions at DigiKey have already had a massive impact on the success of the business and the industry. Take VP of operational excellence & trade compliance, Teri Ivaniszyn, who is responsible for setting up the largest Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) in the United States. Or Missy Hall, who is responsible for growing the DigiKey Marketplace offering from a $0 to $75 million business in just three years.

Employees at DigiKey’s headquarters face the unique hurdle of being tucked away in the northwest corner of Minnesota. Being that far removed from other tech hubs means it is harder for the team to attend industry networking events, leadership speaking tours, and participate in cross-business mentorship programs, which is why the WE chapter has been such an important initiative.

The responsibility of being a major local employer is not lost on leadership and this WE investment is an initiative that is paying dividends for the broader community.

The Thief River Falls chapter of WE chapter is a dynamic group that supports its members and the community at large in a number of ways.

First, there are monthly trainings. One attendee noted that, “The way the information is presented keeps it at the forefront of your mind,” which has helped many feel more confident in their communications and more empowered to bring their ideas forward.

Then, the mentorship program has been an invaluable resource for many. It connects women in different roles and stages in their careers and promotes collaboration, support, and career development opportunities. It’s become a place for many to be able to feel safe and discuss challenges they’re facing with someone who has an outside perspective. Furthermore, it has opened doors previously unavailable to many. Some employees, once mentees, are now looking to become mentors and help encourage the next generation of women in tech.

Attending the annual WE conference has also given DigiKey employees a sense of camaraderie with others in the industry. The feeling is that all titles go out the door and we just enjoy being together. Said one employee, “I don’t think I’ve ever been to a conference where I’ve felt more kinship with people. It was amazing and it was immediate. It didn’t matter who you are. I sat with competitors at my table. Didn’t matter. You were there as women learning about leadership and supporting each other in the industry, and it was really special.”