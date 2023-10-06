Spotlight on Engineering Diversity & Inclusion – Rachael Eustice

Rachael Eustice, Procurement Manager, Cinch Connectivity Solutions

Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management & Business Management, Minnesota State University

I started my career in production in Waseca as a temporary employee while pursuing my two-year associate degree. I quickly learned the challenges of manufacturing and how it had tentacles into many aspects of what I was learning in college. My work on the floor incentivized me to go forward and earn my bachelor’s in business and human resources management while continuing to hold various positions at Cinch, managing working and being a full-time student. I have progressed through various positions from production to IT, and several positions of increasing responsibility in Supply Chain to my current role of Procurement Manager.

What makes your company’s culture inclusive or supportive of diversity in engineering?

One of the four core values at Bel Fuse is related to building an inclusive workforce that consists of a broad collection of backgrounds, cultures, skillsets, and perspectives. We have a variety of different engineering opportunities available throughout the organization ranging from an intern role to design engineering, for example. Within our hiring process we build in a variety of different levels of interviewing to be sure that we are capturing all different perspectives during our hiring and recruiting process to help reach all facets possible for the position being filled.

Describe a recent company project (in which you were involved) that went particularly well. How did you and your team go about ensuring success?

I was recently involved in a project that was outside of my standard business scope and with team members from various global locations and with different backgrounds and experiences. We were tasked with identifying best practices and helping to develop three different HR focused programs, although none of us had direct HR experience. As a team, we grew throughout the process to better understand regional differences and where we would need to allow flexibility. Each of the team members had vested interest in setting these programs up for success, as they would directly impact them and their teams. We did a great job collaborating and approaching the project with an open mind to see all points of view.

What first drew you to engineering and the manufacturing industry?

Honestly, I was not originally drawn to manufacturing right out of the gate. After working in assembly as a temporary summer assembler, I realized there are so many different aspects to manufacturing that are needed to support the overall business flow. In manufacturing, your options are endless — from direct manufacturing operations or engineering to accounting or supply chain. If you have the drive to learn, you could take your experience in manufacturing and grow to be a part of any of the key business areas.

Describe your biggest career challenge and how you learned from it.

One of the largest career challenges I have faced is how to smoothly transition into new roles as I continue to prosper within the organization. Moving from production to management comes with challenges of how to approach situations differently and with a different mindset. The biggest lesson learned is to never be afraid to ask questions or find a mentor co-worker you can relate to.

What career advice would you give to your younger self?

If I had to give my younger self career advice, I would tell myself two things: take every opportunity presented to learn or experience new things both professionally and personally, and do not be afraid to fail.