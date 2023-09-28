The igus Mobile Exhibition comes to town

Tradeshows are always evolving, and after the massive changes that the Covid-19 pandemic forced on the industry, we saw a cratering in attendance and then a massive rebound. We also learned that sometimes, smaller is better — and where our personal workplace was could mean different, more flexible things.

Flexibility came to mind after experiencing igus’ Mobile Exhibition event in my hometown of Cleveland last week. The company set up in front of the city’s iconic lakefront Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, attracting staff editors from some of our publications, as well as local customers. With this innovative concept, the Rhode Island-based motion plastics company has two dedicated vans that spread across the country doing about three customer visits per week. Local sales professionals from igus coordinate with customers in the upcoming areas to determine the exact future routing and schedule.

According to Michael Rielly, Head of Public Relations for igus, they started the year with one van and then quickly added a second, due to the popularity of the concept.

“Typically, what happens is we arrive, we set up — sometimes it’s in the customer’s parking lot — and then the customers come out we show them the new products. We also show them all the different things that have come out this year. Then we provide lunch, and it’s usually about two or three hours in total,” said Rielly.

Then the driver packs everything up into the van and he heads on to the next location.

“For this particular event, I knew we were going to be in Ohio, and I thought this would be a great backdrop with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

As our own Rachael Pasini recently reported, igus has a lot of interesting things happening, including some really innovative 3D printing capabilities.

Rielly said that the goal is 225 visits this year, and they’ve already passed 120 visits. Currently, one van is in Ohio, and likely heading to Michigan next. The other van has been in Minnesota and surrounding states; as the weather cools in the coming months, one van will head west and then south — while the other will likely move on to the southeast region.

There’s been talk about possibly creating a low-cost automation van in the future or adapt one of the current vans so it contains some robotics products.

In addition, igus has lunch-and-learn type events, where sales staff go into customers’ facilities and educate them more on the design possibilities — here, the focus on specific products is a bit less. And there are also traveling trade shows, which is a smaller version of the mobile exhibition.

Over the coming year, igus representatives said they will focus on exhibiting at a variety of trade shows — such as IBEX, WESTEC, MD&M West, Hannover Fair, and Automate. But if you can’t make it to any of those events, maybe you can simply have igus come to you? An intriguing idea, for sure.

Also, make sure to watch this fantastic video of the event created by WTWH’s video team.