TRACO POWER introduces next generation of DC-DC converters

TRACO POWER announces its next generation of 30 W DC-DC converters in the standard 1 x 1-in. footprint with the new THL 30WI series.

This next-generation product greatly improves the “cost/performance” ratio in the 30W, 1 x 1-in. industry-standard product area. Combined with safety approvals to the latest IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 standards, the product is suitable for mobile equipment, instrumentation, distributed power architectures, and industrial electronics and any application where cost, quality, and small size are critical factors. These new DC-DC converter families feature:

Up to 30 W output power with 88% efficiency

Shielded 1-in. x 1-in. metal package

Wide 4:1 input voltage range: 9-36 or 18-75 Vdc

1500 Vdc I/O-isolation

Full load -40 to +60° C (ambient) without derating

Operating range of –40° C to +80° C

Remote On/Off and Trim function

>1.3 million hours MTBF with a 3-year product warranty

Products are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network. Please see tracopower.com/thl30wi for documentation and sourcing.