Traco Power’s new TCI 500U series supports IoT applications

TRACO POWER releases their new TCI 500U series of power supplies rated up to 450 W @ 230 VAC and 400 W @ 115 VAC conduction-cooled operation and 500 W with 30 CFM airflow. This series was designed to support applications where forced air cooling is not desired or not available. Available in a compact 3.3 x 5.2 x 1.6 in. U-frame package, see TCI 500 series with top-mounted fan if 500 W is required: https://www.tracopower.com/series/tci-500

The TCI 500U series consists of three single output models with 12, 24, or 48 VDC outputs and are designed to maximize efficiency and thermal performance. Up to 92% efficiency allows 400 W conduction-cooled operation from -20 to 45° C (see app note for operation up to 80° C) and 500 W output with airflow. Active power factor correction, internal EN 55032 class B filter (radiated & conducted), 4250 VAC reinforced isolation, and over voltage (OVC III) compliance. Features include 5VDC standby & 12VDC auxiliary outputs, Power Good, Remote On/Off & Remote Sense for system interface make the new TCI 500U ideal for instrumentation, industrial, ITE, and IoT applications around the globe. Features include:

High Density 3.3 x 5.2 x 1.6 in. U-Frame Conduction-Cooled Package

Operating temperature range -30 to 80° C

I/O reinforced isolation 4250 VAC

Over voltage category (OVC III)

High efficiency up to 92%

Internal EN 55032 class B filter (radiated & conducted)

IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 approved

3-year product warranty

The new TCI 500U models are in stock now and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network. See https://www.tracopower.com/tci-conduction-cooled for documentation and sourcing.

