ULP proximity sensor capable of detecting breathing motion at ten meters

NOVELDA unveils its latest breakthrough achievement: the world’s lowest-power ultra-wideband (UWB) radar sensor. Designed to operate on batteries with an astonishingly low power consumption of below 100 microwatts, this cutting-edge radar revolutionizes the industry, offering unparalleled energy efficiency and advanced target analysis capabilities. Samples of the NOVELDA Ultra-Low Power UWB Proximity Sensor will be available to customers after the Sensors Converge Expo in Q3 2023. The final product will launch in mid-2024. NOVELDA will also demonstrate its standard NOVELDA UWB Proximity Sensor and NOVELDA UWB Occupancy Sensor at Booth 709.

The NOVELDA Ultra-Low Power UWB Proximity Sensor features a fully configurable detection zone, allowing customers to define the detection zone and shape it to fit specific requirements. The sensor also offers a small form factor, featuring a complete sensor module with antennas and on-chip processing within 5 x 30 mm. It is worldwide compliant with a single module variant that can be used globally. The NOVELDA UWB sensor can be easily integrated behind materials such as different types of plastics, tempered glass, and ceramics and does not need special consideration to maintain performance like other radar technologies. This enables space-limited designs such as thin bezel integration.

The NOVELDA Ultra-Low Power radar system boasts an impressively low power consumption of below 100 microwatts, extending battery life and reducing the overall carbon footprint. This breakthrough achievement sets a new standard for energy-efficient radar technology while offering high performance, able to detect breathing motion at 10 meters.

The team’s tireless efforts, technical expertise, and commitment to sustainability have culminated in a product that redefines energy efficiency. NOVELDA’s new radar system is set to transform the industry, providing a game-changing solution that combines exceptional energy efficiency, battery operation, and advanced target analysis capabilities, demonstrating NOVELDA’s commitment to revolutionizing the radar landscape.