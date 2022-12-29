Upgraded Ensenso 3D camera series now available at IDS

Resolution and accuracy have almost doubled, and the price has remained the same – those who choose 3D cameras from the Ensenso N series can now benefit from more advanced models. The new stereo vision cameras (N31, N36, N41, N46) can now be purchased from IDS Imaging Development Systems.

The Ensenso N 3D cameras have a compact housing (made of aluminum or plastic composite, depending on the model) with an integrated pattern projector. They are suitable for capturing both static and moving objects. The integrated projector projects a high-contrast texture onto the objects in question. A pattern mask with a random dot pattern complements non-existing or only weakly visible surface structures. This allows the cameras to deliver detailed 3D point clouds even in difficult lighting conditions.

With the Ensenso models N31, N36, N41, and N46, IDS is now launching the next generation of the previously available N30, N35, N40 and N45. Visually, the cameras do not differ from their predecessors. They do, however, use a new sensor from Sony, the IMX392. This results in a higher resolution (2.3 MP instead of 1.3 MP). All cameras are pre-calibrated and therefore easy to set up. The Ensenso selector on the IDS website helps to choose the right model.

Whether firmly installed or in mobile use on a robot arm: with Ensenso N, users opt for a 3D camera series that provides reliable 3D information for a wide range of applications. The cameras prove their worth in single-item picking, for example, support remote-controlled industrial robots, are used in logistics, and even help to automate high-volume laundries. IDS provides more in-depth insights into the versatile application possibilities with case studies on the company website.

IDS

en.ids-imaging.com/ensenso-3d-camera-n-series.html