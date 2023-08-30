2024 AMUG Conference registration opens September 1

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced that online registration will open on September 1, 2023, for its 2024 AMUG Education and Training Conference, which will take place in Chicago, Illinois, from March 10-14, 2024. The AMUG Conference is a users’ event open to owners and operators of industrial additive manufacturing technologies used for professional purposes.

The AMUG Conference is distinct from the countless additive manufacturing events held around the globe. It is a unique gathering of users of all experience levels who assemble and band together to share valuable insights and experiences to help one another. The users share expertise, best practices, real-world results, challenges, and application developments through dialogue from the stage and conversations during breaks, meals, and networking activities.

The AMUG Conference program encourages participation from early morning to late at night, with over 50 hours of peer interaction during the five-day event.

“AMUG Conferences are your ultimate playground for forging new connections and partnerships. Embrace the camaraderie, ignite your creativity, and unlock the potential for groundbreaking collaborations to shape the future of AM,” said Director of Membership Claire Belson Barnes.

A 2023 keynote by Nick Jacobson (CU Anschutz Medical Campus) and Rob Ducey (LAIKA Studios) shared the outcomes of a collaboration that blended the additive manufacturing applications from the special effects and medical worlds. This collaboration resulted from an encounter at an AMUG Conference.

“The AMUG Conference is special in that it is filled with power users who really know the ins and outs of our shared technology. Despite the applications being wildly different, it’s easy to connect with different professions and share ideas,” said Jacobson. “All it took was a simple connection at the AMUG Conference that sparked conversations. And to this day, Rob Ducey and I rattle off tons of ideas that the special effects world has been doing for years that are novel advancements in medical applications, things that no one had thought of before because there is little to no overlap between the professions.”

In 2024, the AMUG Conference will maintain its foundation of networking and collaboration while incorporating modifications based on feedback, including changes to the AMUGexpo, increased technical content in conference sessions, and alterations to the sponsor and exhibitor programs.

The 2024 conference agenda offers extended hours for the AMUGexpo with the addition of Tuesday night. The extension responds to AMUG Members’ requests for more time to investigate additive manufacturing solutions. AMUG expects over 140 participating companies at the AMUGexpo, which will open Sunday, March 10, and run through Tuesday, March 12.

The AMUG Conference will offer keynotes, panel discussions, educational sessions, inspiring talks, and hands-on workshops to help users maximize their additive manufacturing solutions.

“Our conference has always been ‘for users by users’, and we will ensure top-notch technical content by carefully vetting presentations for the AMUG tracks,” said Ed Graham, Director of Education and Conference.

Hands-on workshops will once again be a highlight of the 2024 AMUG Conference agenda, with participants able to complete a series of concurrent workshops at their own pace on the conference’s final day.

“I believe that one of the best ways of learning is by doing. So, roll up your sleeves and get ready to get ‘hands-on’ in our Workshops on Thursday. You will learn from the experts and get a chance to participate in these fun and educational workshops,” Graham said.

AMUG will once again convene its New Member Welcome get-together.

“To get the most out of an AMUG Conference, participants new and old should take advantage of the ample conversations and connections by engaging in every moment, morning till night. This welcome gathering will set the stage for new members to be ready for the unique AMUG experience,” said Belson Barnes.

A highlight of the conference program will be the ninth annual Innovators Showcase. The showcase is an on-stage interview with the feel of a fireside chat where attendees get to know an innovator in the industry and discover insights from that individual’s experiences.

Through AMUG’s Innovators Award, Technical Competition and DINO Awards, excellence in applying additive manufacturing, and contributions to the industry will be recognized. The five-day event includes a “Special Event and Dinner,” networking receptions, and catered meals.

The advanced, all-inclusive conference registration fee is $1,295.00 when signing up through January 5, 2024. Companies interested in participating as sponsors or exhibitors may also use the online registration. For details and registration access, visit www.amug.com.