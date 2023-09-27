3D Systems and Klarity offer patient-matched radiotherapy innovations

Today, 3D Systems announced it has entered into a partnership with Klarity, a world leader in solutions for radiation therapy, to expand the distribution of its FDA-cleared VSP Bolus solution. Klarity will offer VSP Bolus within its new line of high-quality patient-specific 3D printed products called Klarity Prints. Klarity Prints, powered by 3D Systems, is a service-based line of 3D-printed radiotherapy accessories such as VSP Bolus, which does not require specialized software or hardware, allowing radiotherapy providers to focus on patient care.

3D Systems developed VSP Bolus to deliver 3D-printed, biocompatible, patient-specific boluses that can improve therapy modulation, decrease technician time, and enhance patient comfort. Through the distribution agreement with Klarity, this innovative 3D-printed solution is now available to radiotherapy clinics across the United States and Canada. Klarity’s team of experts is renowned in the radiation oncology market for providing exceptional customer service with a focus on delivering solutions to medical professionals that improve cancer treatment. Once interested clinics contact their Klarity Account Manager, orders can be initiated quickly, and the patient-specific bolus is delivered within a few days. The established workflow leveraging patient treatment plans created by radiotherapy professionals frees clinicians from the time-consuming task of manipulating objects in specialized software and fabricating the accessory themselves. The Klarity Prints VSP Bolus product is 3D printed to the exact treatment plan bolus dimensions from a soft, biocompatible, material that contours to the patient’s anatomy for an improved treatment experience for providers and patients.

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with Klarity’s ongoing commitment to improving the quality of care provided by our customers,” said Peter Larson, CEO of Klarity. “As a North American distributor of 3D Systems’ 3D-printed biocompatible bolus products, we will be at the forefront of advancing personalized care and improving the patient experience.”

“Klarity has a strong reputation in the radiation oncology sector for delivering superior products and service. The company’s commitment to improving patient care through treatment personalization aligns with 3D Systems’ market-leading service model for delivering high-quality 3D-printed, patient-specific medical devices for over two decades. We’re pleased to partner with Klarity to provide next-generation radiotherapy accessories to patients undergoing treatment across the U.S. and Canada,” said Menno Ellis, 3D Systems’ EVP, Healthcare Solutions.

3D Systems and Klarity will both participate in the 2023 ASTRO Annual Meeting to be held October 1-4 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Attendees interested in learning more are invited to stop by 3D Systems’ booth #2353 or Klarity’s booth #2317.

