3D Systems introduces the first multi-material, one-piece jetted denture solution

3D Systems introduced a first-to-market solution for jetted, monolithic (one-piece) dentures that uses multiple materials to deliver a durable, long-wear, aesthetically beautiful prosthetic to the patient. This is enabled by the formulation of bespoke materials for both teeth and gums. These unique materials deliver the desired combination of aesthetics, wear- and stain-resistance in the teeth, with exceptional break resistance (toughness and strength) in the gums. This combination results in a denture product that is superior to all other currently available, monolithic, jetted denture solutions. When these materials are used as part of 3D Systems’ complete workflow solution comprising materials, jetted 3D printing technology, software, and services, high-volume dental laboratories can more efficiently deliver dentures with improved performance and aesthetics, resulting in a superior patient experience.

3D Systems’ materials scientists developed NextDent Jet Denture Teeth and NextDent Jet Denture Base — the former uniquely formulated to mimic tooth rigidity and aesthetics, and the latter to absorb impact. When these materials are used as part of the company’s monolithic jetted denture solution, dental labs are able to produce dentures with exceptional performance, including high break resistance, a particularly important customer need. Additionally, the speed of 3D Systems’ jetting technology combined with monolithic denture printing accelerates total production rates in order to significantly reduce time to completion resulting in expedited delivery to the prosthodontist and patient.

The company anticipates 510(k) clearance from the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its solution in the second half of 2024.

The adoption of 3D printing to produce prosthodontics continues to accelerate, driven by benefits to both manufacturers and patients alike. According to 360 Research Reports, the global 3D Printed Dentures market size was estimated to be more than $1 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach more than $2 billion by 2028. With 3D Systems’ digital dentistry solutions including its solution for the production of monolithic dentures, dental laboratories and clinics are able to produce dental devices at dramatically increased speed, while reducing material waste and capital equipment expenditures. Patients also experience significant benefits, through reductions in the time it takes to receive their prosthodontics, as well as the number of required office visits.

3D Systems

3dsystems.com