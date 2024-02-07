ABB’s ACH580 drive supports HVACR applications in extreme environments

Introducing the ACH580 4X variable frequency drive (VFD), a new addition to ABB’s all-compatible drive portfolio that is built for outdoor installation and extreme environments in the HVACR industry. Certification to UL Type 4X (NEMA 4X and IP66 rating) ensures protection against rain, cold, snow, salt spray, and dust, as well as corrosion due to caustic chemicals, gases, and damage from the formation of exterior ice, high levels of humidity or UV radiation.

Purpose-built for HVACR, the ACH580 4X drive incorporates features like a flying start for seamless control of spinning motors. It also has multi-pump control for enhanced system efficiency, freezestat response, resonance monitoring, and an override capability for fire emergencies. There’s also a built-in disconnect switch to streamline installation and eliminate the need for branch circuit fuses, as well as a sun shield to help maintain optimal performance when exposed to direct sunlight.

“All customers in the HVACR industry need robust and reliable equipment, but there are situations where the drive needs outside installation, near the application, subject to extreme environments,” said Mario Lemarroy, product market manager, at ABB. “Our ACH580 4X drive also is equipped with HVACR-specific software features, making it easy to commission and use.”

Equipped with HVACR-specific software features, the ACH580 4X drive ensures ease of commissioning and use. It features a standard Bluetooth control panel for seamless and secure connectivity, commissioning, and monitoring through ABB apps like Drivetune and Drive Composer. The Bluetooth panel not only enhances convenience but also improves safety by keeping staff out of the arc flash boundary.

Available in multiple power ratings from 1 to 30 HP in 1-phase 240 V, 3-phase 208-240 V, 3-phase 380- 480 V, and 3-phase 500 – 600 V, the ACH580 4X drive launched at AHR in Chicago on January 22 – 24, 2024, with availability starting from February 1, 2024.

ABB

www.go.abb/motion