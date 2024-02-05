UL Type 4X drive supports water industry applications in extreme environments 

ACQ580 4X drive is a new member in ABB’s all-compatible drive portfolio. Purpose-built for the water and wastewater industry, it withstands extreme rain, heat, cold, salt spray, and dust. It is suitable for use in demanding water and wastewater applications where reliable operation in extreme environmental conditions is required.

The ACQ580 4X drive is certified to UL Type 4X (NEMA 4X) and IP66 rating against the ingress of rain and windblown dust, hosing down with water and water splashing as well as protection against corrosion due to caustic chemicals, gases, and damage from the formation of exterior ice, high levels of humidity or UV radiation. Fully sealed, this drive offers exceptional corrosion resistance in pump stations, clarifiers, surface aerators, flocculators, dosing, and activated sludge removal (RAS/WAS pumps).

The ACQ580 4X drive comes with an optional robust line disconnect. This robust UL98 disconnect eliminates the need for branch circuit fuses while maintaining 100 kA SCCR, simplifying installation. The optional sun shield shades the UV-resistant drive from further exposure. A flange mount option is available if cabinet installation is needed allowing for a smaller cabinet footprint.

“All customers in the water and wastewater industry need robust and reliable equipment, but there are situations where the drive needs to live outside near the application, out in those extreme environments,” says Matt Moose, product market manager, Wastewater and Irrigation, at ABB. “Our ACQ580 4X drive also is equipped with water-specific software features making it easy to commission and use.”

The ACQ580 4X drive also comes with a standard Bluetooth control panel, facilitating seamless and secure connectivity, commissioning, and monitoring through ABB apps Drivetune and Drive Composer. The Bluetooth panel improves convenience and safety by keeping staff out of the arc flash boundary. Available in multiple power ratings from 1 to 30 HP in 1-phase 240 V, 3-phase 208-240 V, 3-phase 380- 480 V, and 3-phase 500 – 600 V, the ACQ580 4X drive launches on January 22, 2024.

For more information, click here.