Acing a custom manufacturing job

If you golf, or even attempt mini-golf, you know it all comes down to putting. Whether you are trying to lower your handicap, make the tour, or simply putt your way through the laughing clown obstacle while on a family vacation, the entire game comes down to putting.

Bruce Rearick from Burnt Edges Consulting in Indianapolis, Indiana, is the guru of putting and is known nationally for “a better understanding of the science and art of putting.”

Bruce cut his teeth for 15 years with the Palmer organization (Yes, that one. Think lemonade and iced tea). While Bruce has many design ideas and concepts, such as moving the putter head, hosel placement, and customizing for each golfer (Note, every other club in the bag gets customized except the putter), the large golf club companies would not take the manufacturing risk. Enter Brian Olson, and Olson Custom Designs, also of Indianapolis, a custom manufacturer with expertise in CNC milling, turning, and fabrication. “Unlike the behemoth golf manufacturers, Brian took the time to listen. He entertained my ideas, my challenges, and even made manufacturability suggestions,” said Bruce Rearick

The Challenge

Aligning the proper manufacturing process to support the ideas Bruce had developed was of primary importance. Just getting someone to listen was a big challenge. Bruce now knows he has a responsive, engaged partner in OCD.

The Solution

Once Bruce engaged with Olson Custom Designs, everything changed. The clean shop, coupled with personal, responsive engineers, and the know-how to run the 5-Axis CNC led to 6 different versions.

The Results

Making inroads with famous golfers and business professionals such as Joel Stalter, the BP world tour, Bo Van Pelt, and Aaron Bradley with the Korn Ferry tour, has been invaluable for the company. “One of my favorite moments was providing Charles Schwab a private lesson in his home,” said Rearick.

OCD