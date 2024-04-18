Tormach’s 1500MX CNC Mill is the fastest, most accurate, and most powerful machine

Tormach, a U.S.-based manufacturer of CNC machines and industrial robotics, introduces its latest innovation: the Tormach 1500MX CNC Mill. Representing the apex of Tormach’s engineering prowess, the 1500MX marks a significant leap forward in power, precision, and affordability within their CNC machining portfolio.

Tormach’s new 1500MX is a 3-axis, servo-driven mill on linear rails with an epoxy granite frame that combines professional-grade capabilities with easy-to-use, compact versatility, making it suitable for both commercial enterprises and garage-based enthusiasts. This mill offers faster feed rates, increased precision, superior vibration damping, and higher horsepower at a fraction of the cost of competitive models, ensuring accessibility without compromise.

“For the past 20 years, Tormach has helped our customers make things by offering capable yet affordable CNC machines and accessories, best-in-class control software, and great technical support,” said Daniel Rogge, CEO of Tormach. “Our community asked, and we listened, and the new 1500MX mill represents a huge leap forward for Tormach by delivering the higher performance, power, responsiveness, and technology that professionals demand.”

The 1500MX offers a host of features designed to enhance machining efficiency and precision. Crafted with an epoxy granite frame made in the U.S., this machine boasts 10 times the damping of cast iron, ensuring chatter-free cuts, superior surface finishes, and 30% longer tool life.

Equipped with a robust 4 hp, 10K rpm BT30 spindle (with a maximum of 6 hp), it delivers ample torque for cutting through various materials and offers enough spindle speed to take advantage of modern carbide tooling. Additionally, every 1500MX is Thru-Spindle Coolant Ready, facilitating seamless integration of thru-spindle coolant (TSC) for enhanced drilling efficiency, smoother finishes, part consistency, and extended tool life.

Featuring servo motors with absolute encoders boasting 23-bit accuracy and battery backup, this CNC mill eliminates the need for machine referencing, ensuring uninterrupted precision even between power cycles. Cutting feed rates of up to 1200IPM (XY) reduces cycle times and takes advantage of adaptive tool paths.

“This is the first machine we’ve built utilizing an epoxy granite frame – a superior material because of its incredible vibration damping properties, and our first machine made in North America by Tormach employee-owners,” said Rogge. “With 1200 in./min feed rates and a 6 hp (max) spindle, it’s also by far the fastest, most accurate, and most powerful machine we’ve ever made. We are confident that our customers who have grown their businesses with our equipment will be excited to make accurate parts faster and for less money than ever before.”

Other features include a built-in camera for real-time monitoring, error message logs for troubleshooting, and tool rack options for enhanced organization. Additionally, Tormach allows users to add accessories over time so that the machine can grow with a business. Upgrade options such as a 16-tool capacity umbrella style automatic tool changer, fourth axis harmonic gear reducer, thru-spindle coolant kit, washdown bar kit, wireless probe and tool setter, mist collector, and a chip conveyor system with lift provide users with unparalleled flexibility to tailor the product to their specific needs.

“We are most excited about the speed, power, and automation the 1500MX brings to both our prototyping and production abilities,” said beta test customer Keegan Karl, vice president of DarkAero Inc., a high-performance composite aircraft manufacturer. “It is exciting to see how quickly it can create the parts we designed. And it feels powerful to simply send the program to the machine, press start, and watch it produce what we need autonomously.”

As with all Tormach machines, the 1500MX operates on the company’s free and open-source PathPilot control software, offering users unlimited access to advanced machining functionalities without software lockouts. Additionally, Tormach’s dedication to affordability is underscored by the incorporation of free features for the 1500MX, such as software updates for life, 80 GB memory, Thru-Spindle Coolant Ready capability, spindle orientation, rigid tapping, coordinate rotation and scaling, conversational programming, and a TSC-Ready Spindle, all provided at no additional cost.

“The 1500MX offers features that are often either unavailable or provided at a premium by other manufacturers, ensuring our customers receive exceptional value without compromising on quality or functionality,” said Rogge. “Moreover, we’ve introduced some exciting updates to PathPilot, that include the addition of tool wear compensation and enhancements to the trajectory planner to incorporate machine smoothing. For those familiar with PathPilot from previous Tormach machines, transitioning to the 1500MX will be remarkably swift.”

Additionally, the new 1500MX is optimized to pair with Tormach’s industrial robot, the ZA6, for light machine automation capabilities.

Tormach’s dedication to innovation was recently recognized with its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2023. The company was also a 2024 Fourth Revolution Award Finalist recognizing businesses that have made an impact on manufacturing through community-focused efforts. These achievements underscore Tormach’s remarkable growth and unwavering commitment to democratizing CNC technology.

The Tormach 1500MX CNC Mill is now available for purchase, offering unmatched performance, versatility, and affordability for both professionals and enthusiasts. For more information, visit tormach.com/1500mx.