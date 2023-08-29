Additional ProSense programmable temperature transmitters from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added ProSense XTD2 and XTH2 series programmable temperature transmitters to their lineup of temperature transmitters/signal conditioners. The ProSense XTD2 series DIN rail-mounted and XTH2 series head-mounted universal programmable temperature transmitters are ideal for a wide range of industrial applications and can be used with a variety of sensors and process inputs. They provide a linearized 2-wire current loop output that can be configured for 4 to 20 mA or 20 to 4 mA using the free ProSense field device configuration software and an XT-USB cable (purchased separately).
Several new accessories are also available for the XTH2 head mount units:
- Plug-on displays provide a digital readout of the transmitter-scaled output
- Probe and field mount housings with viewing window accommodate both the transmitter and digital display
- Wall and pipe mounting brackets simplify the installation of field mount housings
The new ProSense XTD2 and XTH2 series programmable temperature transmitters are UL-listed, CE-marked, and RoHS-compliant.
