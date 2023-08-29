Additional ProSense programmable temperature transmitters from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added ProSense XTD2 and XTH2 series programmable temperature transmitters to their lineup of temperature transmitters/signal conditioners. The ProSense XTD2 series DIN rail-mounted and XTH2 series head-mounted universal programmable temperature transmitters are ideal for a wide range of industrial applications and can be used with a variety of sensors and process inputs. They provide a linearized 2-wire current loop output that can be configured for 4 to 20 mA or 20 to 4 mA using the free ProSense field device configuration software and an XT-USB cable (purchased separately).

Several new accessories are also available for the XTH2 head mount units:

Plug-on displays provide a digital readout of the transmitter-scaled output

Probe and field mount housings with viewing window accommodate both the transmitter and digital display

Wall and pipe mounting brackets simplify the installation of field mount housings

The new ProSense XTD2 and XTH2 series programmable temperature transmitters are UL-listed, CE-marked, and RoHS-compliant.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/temperature-transmitters