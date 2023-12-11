ProSense fixed range, head-mounted temperature transmitters

AutomationDirect has added more ProSense XTH2 series fixed range, head-mounted temperature transmitters to their lineup of temperature transmitters/signal conditioners. The XTH2 series fixed-range transmitters are for Type Pt100 3-wire RTDs and are ready to use out-of-the-box with pre-configured measuring ranges up to 500°F (260°C).

These new convenient head-mounted temperature transmitters are ideal for a variety of industrial applications and can be installed in any ProSense connection head or any DIN Form B sensor head.

The ProSense XTH2 series fixed range, head-mounted temperature transmitters are UL-listed, CSA-approved, CE-marked, and RoHS-compliant.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/temp-transmitters