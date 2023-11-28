More Optris infrared pyrometer options from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added additional CSmicro and new CSlaser series infrared pyrometers to their growing lineup of temperature sensors. Infrared pyrometers use non-contact sensing to determine the surface temperature of an object based on its emitted infrared radiation.

Optris CSmicro LTH, 3ML/3MH, and 2MH series miniature infrared pyrometers feature a rugged stainless steel construction and provide additional temperature ranges up to 1600°C (2912°F) with new wavelengths that can measure temperatures through glass or can measure metal and shiny surfaces.

The new Optris CSlaser LT and 2ML/2MH series pyrometers feature an innovative double laser aiming system that instantly indicates the size of the area and the location on a target where the temperature is sensed. The CSLaser pyrometers use Q7525-1 (4/c, 22 AWG) or Q8180-1 (6/c, 24AWG) cut-to-length cables (ordered separately) which can be tailored to any desired length for installation.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/infrared-pyrometer