Advanced XGB PLCs by LS Electric from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added XGB PLCs designed and manufactured by LS Electric, a well-established global PLC manufacturer with over 40 years of experience. This PLC family offers advanced controllers geared for motion applications but with high-level features, such as IEC programming, that can be beneficial in any automated system.

These stackable LS Electric PLCs have numerous hardware options to exactly match the job at hand. Each super compact PLC comes with integrated 2- or 6-axis pulse/direction motion inputs/outputs (up to 200kHz) and includes Ethernet, serial, and USB ports. Use any one of the four PLC units as a stand-alone controller with 32 built-in I/O or add up to 7 expansion modules for up to 244 additional I/O points. Several expansion modules are available to add extra discrete, communication, analog, or motion control capability.

The XG5000 programming software is a FREE download and features four of the five languages included in the IEC 61131 standard for industrial controllers. Ladder diagram, instruction list, sequential function chart, and structured text are all included so programmers can use the method they prefer. This software supports typical PLC instructions including timer, counter, compare, etc. However, the XG5000 also features a variety of specialized and state-of-the-art instructions available to use in your code development. Over 700 function blocks are provided, including over 70 motion control-specific blocks, for convenience when programming complex systems. A handy built-in project simulator is also available to assist with code verification.

The motion-centric XG-PM software is provided free of charge in the same download as the XG5000 programming software. This software provides table-based position configurations of up to 400 moves per axis and a run command tool for easy position testing. With this software, the system can be configured for various single-axis and multi-axis operations including position control, speed control, feed control, circular arc interpolation, linear interpolation, and ellipse interpolation. Eight CAM control types are also available as are numerous homing control functions.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/ls-electric-plc