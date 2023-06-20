New Productivity2000 PLC CPU and starter kit from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added the next-generation CPU for the Productivity2000 PLC line. The P2-622 CPU has all the functionality of the original CPU including up to 50MB ladder memory, embedded OLED status display, remote I/O, multipurpose Ethernet 10/100Base-T (RJ45) ports, and a microSD card slot.

In addition, this new CPU has a lower cost, dual software-configurable serial ports (RJ12 and 4-pin) that support both RS232 and RS485, a USB C programming port, and a new system architecture that allows for many future enhancements.

With tag name programming, easy device integration that includes PS-AMC motion controllers, GS variable frequency drives, and others, and user-focused features such as analog module data displays, Productivity2000 PLCs are a perfect fit for almost any application.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/P2000