ProductivityCODESYS PLC Series from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added a low-cost CODESYS PLC solution for those who prefer CODESYS programming. CODESYS is the most widely used manufacturer-independent IEC 61131-3 development system on the market, and the new P2CDS-622 CPU features a CODESYS engine housed in a Productivity2000 controller form factor. This CPU offers plenty of communication capabilities and works seamlessly with low-cost Productivity2000 I/O modules.

The P2CDS-622 CPU is a compact, powerful processor providing 50MB of user memory, two high-speed Ethernet ports, support for several communication protocols including EtherNet/IP and MQTTS, two software selectable (RS-232 or RS-485) serial ports for peripheral device interfacing or controller networking, and micro SD data logging.

Monitoring and control signal interfaces are provided using the time-tested Productivity2000 I/O modules. These modules are easily inserted/removed from the base chassis and boast many convenience features including the patented high-contrast OLEDs on the analog/temperature modules.

The CODESYS IDE provides full IEC 61131-3 programming with sequential function chart, ladder diagram, function block, and structured text options. Also included is continuous function chart (CFC) programming which is an extension to the IEC 61131-3 standard and uses interconnected function blocks to represent control logic visually.

The CODESYS IDE is a free download, and we have also included over $400 in add-on licenses. The fieldbus add-ons include Modbus RTU and TCP, and EtherNet/IP Scanner and Adapter. The visualization add-on (WebVisu) allows users to create a web-based HMI for their application. The IIoT library add-on provides MQTT Client w/ TLS, Web Client (http, https), AWS IoT Core Client, Azure IoT Hub Client, Mail Service (POP3, SMTP), SNTP Service, SNMP Library, SMS Service, and JSON functionality.

The ProductivityCODESYS P2CDS-622 CPU is priced at $529.00, Productivity2000 I/O modules start at $57.00, and both the CPU and I/O modules come with a two-year warranty.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/productivity-codesys