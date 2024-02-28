Aerotech invests in Korean manufacturing facility

Aerotech Inc., a global leader in precision motion control and automation, is expanding its partnership with Korean distributor ANI Motion Tech. Their latest joint venture is a new manufacturing and research facility that will be located in Korea’s Songdo Knowledge Information Industrial Complex.

The new facility, which will be owned and operated by ANI Motion Tech, will primarily produce precision motion control and automation equipment for the semiconductor and display markets. Groundbreaking is expected to happen in March 2024.

“This investment in ANI Motion Tech is also an investment in Aerotech,” said Aerotech President Dr. Robert Novotnak. “As we grow together, so do our production and distribution capabilities. Our expanding presence in Korea allows us to be an even stronger force in providing automation and motion control solutions to the world.”

The Songdo Knowledge and Information Industrial Complex is part of Songdo International City, a base for high-tech, biotechnology and research industries in South Korea’s Incheon Free Trade Zone.

