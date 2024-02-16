Danfoss seeking nominations for 15th EnVisioneer of the Year award

Danfoss has announced it is now accepting entries for its 15th annual EnVisioneer of the Year award competition.

Launched in 2010, the competition recognizes North American original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), building owners, municipalities, contractors, and end users that have introduced a new product, opened a new facility, or invested in a building or system upgrade in the past 18 months using Danfoss products or solutions to realize significant energy and environmental savings.

Interested participants may enter the competition by submitting a nomination by July 19, 2024. A panel of third-party judges representing various disciplines will review and select applications.

This year, the company will continue to present awards in multiple categories: Original Equipment Manufacturer, End User, Contractor, Consultant, and System Integrator. Danfoss encourages entries from all segments, channels, and markets we serve.

Recent EnVisioneer of the Year program winners include Thermal Works, Weis Markets, Canal Marine and Industrial, Polar Engineering, Pro Refrigeration, Inc., Towson Courthouse, and Sheridan College.

For more about the EnVisioneer of the Year award competition, read about previous winners, or find information on how to submit a nomination, please visit www.danfoss.com.