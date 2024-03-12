Nearly $147K raised in first stage of PTDA Foundation’s fundraising campaign

The PTDA Foundation is off to a strong fundraising start in 2024, raising nearly $147,000 during the first three months of its 2024 Fund Drive campaign. Contributions support the PTDA Foundation in empowering PT/MC (power transmission/motion control) industry employers to be more successful in their recruitment and retention efforts.

“Our industry plays a crucial role in driving the global economy, and the individuals we bring on board our companies are fundamental to its growth and prosperity,” said 2024 PTDA Foundation president Matt Pavlinsky, Applied Industrial Technologies.

“Our employers need help in securing and retaining the best talent and cultivating exceptional teams. This year, as the Foundation prepares to launch new scholarship programs and a bold campaign to raise awareness of careers within our industry, we are grateful to those who demonstrated a commitment to our vision with a pledge to the 2024 Fund Drive. We look forward to sharing more information on these two exciting programs soon.”

Thank you to these 2024 PTDA Foundation Vanguard Contributors that led our fundraising efforts with a pledge made October 2023 – January 2024.

Partner Contributors ($15,000+)

Allied Bearing & Supply Inc.

Investor Contributors ($10,000-$14,999)

Applied Industrial Technologies

Stakeholder Contributors ($5,000-$9,999)

Continental

Dodge Industrial

DXP Enterprises Inc.

NSK Americas

NTN Bearing Corporation of America

WEG

Benefactor Contributors ($2,500-$4,999)

BDI Americas (USA & Canada)

Bearing Service Inc.

Flexco

Houston Bearing & Supply Co. Inc.

Interlynx Systems

Lafert North America

NTN Bearing Corp. of Canada Ltd.

Precision Pulley and Idler (PPI)

RBC Bearings/Climax Metal Products

Renold

U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission LLC (UST)

W.C. DuComb Co. Inc.

Leadership Contributors ($1,000-$2,499)

FICODIS

JIE USA Inc.

B. McKee Co. Inc.

Moline Bearing Company

PEER Chain

Pfannenberg

San Antonio Belting & Pulley Company Inc.

Transply Inc.

Webster Industries Foundation

Sponsor Contributors ($500-$999)

Beardslee Transmission Equipment Co. Inc.

Bearing Chain & Supply Inc.

Belden Universal

Brewer Machine & Gear Co.

Dayco Incorporated

Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies

Integrated Distribution Inc.

KHK USA Inc.

MAXCO Chain

MPT Drives Inc.

Orthman Conveying Systems

Overly Hautz Motor Base Co.

TBC Inc. Texas Bearing Company

USA Roller Chain & Sprockets

Colleague Contributors ($250-$499)

Royersford Foundry & Machine Co. Inc.

Whittet-Higgins Company

Individual Contributors

Rex Davis

Paul Dent

Hafeez Hameer

Betsy & Alan Haveson

Sue & John Masek (in honor of Mary Sue Lyon and in memory of Terry Hutton)

Mike & Katie McLain

Bill Moore

Keith & Sharon Nowak (in memory of Ed Nowak)

Matt Pavlinsky

Barb Ross

Jos Sueters

The PTDA Foundation 2024 Fund Drive has a goal of $300,000. To date, the Foundation has raised 49% of its goal. Pledges can be made online, or you may download a pledge form at ptworkforce.org/GiveNow.

The PTDA Foundation, whose work is funded solely by donations, was founded in 1982 to champion education, outreach, and research initiatives relevant to the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry that enhance the knowledge and/or professionalism and productivity of industry stakeholders. The Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation; contributions are tax-deductible to the full amount allowed by law.

For more information or a complete list of donors, visit ptda.org/Supporters.