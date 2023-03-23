AMETEK Germany opens new customer solutions center

AMETEK Germany opened a new state-of-the-art Customer Solutions Center in Weiterstadt, Germany, where visitors can find the latest news concerning the company’s many brands, and experience product demonstrations of technologies ranging from the field of elemental analysis, drive technology, optics metrology, and surface measurement.

Serving numerous industries including aerospace and defense, automotive, food, pharma and packaging, high precision metrology, material analyses, oil and gas, and power, the Customer Solutions Center is the first technology solutions center of its kind in Germany. The overt goal of the center is to provide the best value and growth opportunities to all AMETEK business units and their customers, and to provide a suitable innovation venue for in-depth discussions and the ability to network with and receive support from AMETEK’s technical experts.

“The new facility features the latest products from numerous AMETEK businesses, including SPECTRO, Taylor Hobson, Solartron Metrology, Creaform, MOCON, Reichert, Atlas, Brookfield, Zygo, Dunkermotoren, EGS, Motec, Powervar, SurgeX, Precitech, and TMC. Service capabilities for AMETEK products will also be provided. The center will not just feature the latest products from these companies, as well as offer support for customers from across the region, but it will also supply an array of webinars and opportunities to talk with experts, will host in-person demonstrations and undertake sample testing, offer career days and job fairs, tours for students, and internet or on-site training, said Wiebke Rumpf, AMETEK Germany country manager.

AMETEK GmbH is a part of AMETEK Inc., a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. AMETEK Inc. employs over 18,500 people from 150 operating location in 30 countries worldwide, the company’s overarching mission being to solve customers’ complex challenges with an array of differentiated technology solutions.

AMETEK GmbH was founded in 1973, is now an integral part of the AMETEK ecosystem, and has 15 prominent locations throughout Germany. The ethos of the company is to step-by-step bring differentiated technology solutions to every customer seeking innovation for their business. The new Customer Solutions Center represents an important new way in which the company can fully immerse customers in the potential of partnering with AMETEK in their future manufacturing endeavors.

“We are thrilled to take this next step in expansion to solve our valued customers’ complex challenges using AMETEK’s differentiated technology solutions. The new Customer Solutions Center represents a significant milestone for AMETEK’s operations in Germany, and its location near Frankfurt is perfect for customer events, distributor meetings, customer demos, and much more,” said Rumpf.

For more information, or to find out how to access the many high-end technologies, or to engage with the facilities, companies, and networking opportunities at the Customer Solutions Center, please email [email protected].

AMETEK

www.ametek.com